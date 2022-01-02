MMO Year in Review: Endwalker, Cryptic, and Crowfall (December 2021)

The final month of 2021 didn’t let up. We had some great news, such as the launch of ArcheAge under Kakao and the release of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, the latter of which was so successful even after its delay that mid-December the studio limited sales to avoid worsening server congestion. Then we had some bad news, including layoffs for Book of Travels and a delay for SWTOR’s Legacy of the Sith, as well as fresh Blizzard layoffs and unionbusting. And then we had some plain weird and unsettling news, like new owners for PWE/Cryptic, Legends of Aria, and Crowfall. Daybreak picked up publishing of Magic: The Gathering Online, too, while Gamigo took on Fractured.

Read on for the whole recap from December of this past year!

TOP NEWS STORIES OF DECEMBER 2021

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF DECEMBER 2021

ALL 2021 YEAR-IN-REVIEW POSTS SO FAR