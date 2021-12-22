ArcheAge’s free mana crystal Twitter promotion leads to a 24 hour-long exploitation spree

Back when Kakao was kicking off its relaunch of ArcheAge, it was running a Twitter promotion that promised mana crystals for players if a tweet hit certain retweet milestones. That tweet hit its first goal this past Monday and gave away the goodies as promised, but it appears that the promotion almost immediately backfired.
According to reporting from MMO Fallout, while the mana crystals in question were only useable once per account, players were simply setting up dozens of alt accounts, redeeming the code, and transferring the mana crystals via family and guild storage, resulting in a flood of materials across the entire game’s economy. The exploit was so proliferous that almost every guild was reportedly taking part just to keep pace. The coupon codes have since been expired, but not without roughly 24 hours of people claiming huge swaths of mana crystals to the point that players are calling for a server rollback or otherwise posting the usual memes.
ArcheAge also underwent some maintenance to its web inventory system, presumably in order to halt another exploit that targets the system. So it would appear that the previously reported relatively smooth launch has hit more than a few bumps since then.
Playing AA at this point is like playing any survival sandbox that you know is going to wipe every 6 months or so. Grind like hell at the start to try to be competitive in PvP. Realize people are exploiting and that you need to as well if you want to remain competitive. Further realize after several weeks or months you’ve spent most of your time grinding resources to prepare for PvP that only actually makes up a tiny percentage of your gameplay, and you still won’t stand a chance because other people have been grinding harder and have more numbers. Next wipe/season/fresh start/whatever tell yourself that it’ll be different this time.
There’s no fixing that the game is rotten at its core.
At this point, after being nickel-and-dimed for 5 years, rebranded and relaunched a B2P “it’s the same game but this time fair!” sold this crap and now this…
I think i’m just out of fucks to give Archeage players. There are too many fucks to give to way more important people and too little time to do it.
Just go the EMU route, guys. This game doesn’t deserve your money. It never did.
If you still play AA you kinda deserve what you get. I mean how many times must we go through this song and dance?
I was going to post a more generic rant asking if anyone even thought this shit through before launching…but honestly, yours is 100% more applicable.