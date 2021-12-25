MMO Year in Review: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings MMO is over (April 2021)

April was a relatively quiet month for launch news – the calm before the storm before the big MMO launches really got underway. Which is great because this post runs on Christmas and I’d hate to ruin your day with… oh. Oh, right. Blizzard. Yeah, this was the month Jeff Kaplan abandoned ship, Bobby K’s salary finally got halved, Blizzard tried to charge y’all ridiculous sums for WoW Classic character cloning. And that’s nothing compared to the fact that Leyou and Amazon decided to cancel their in-development Lord of the Rings MMORPG. Ug. Just forget it, let’s have eggnog.

Read on for the whole recap from April of this past year!

TOP NEWS STORIES OF APRIL 2021

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF APRIL 2021

ALL 2021 YEAR-IN-REVIEW SO FAR