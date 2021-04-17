Amazon and Leyou have canceled that unfinished Lord of the Rings MMO

For the last few years, we’ve been covering a new Lord of the Rings MMO that was a collaboration between Tencent’s Leyou Technologies and Amazon Game Studios. Back in November, leaked documents showed that the game was meant to be in playable prototype form by this coming June, with a closed beta in the fall and an open beta potentially in 2023. The game was originally set for both PC and console, and we assumed it would tie in with Amazon’s Lord of the Rings-flavored TV show.
Unfortunately, it looks as if none of this is going to happen, as Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon has canceled the game entirely. “We love the Lord of the Rings IP, and are disappointed that we won’t be bringing this game to customers,” Amazon admitted to Bloomberg. “We have been unable to secure terms to proceed with this title at this time” – a bit of an odd comment since we thought the licensing was secured years ago. At least there won’t be Amazon layoffs and the existing team members will be shuffled to other game projects, though it’s not clear what will happen to the Leyou/Athlon team working on its part of the title.
MMO readers will recall that Amazon, which has come under considerable fire after a report about the company’s internal culture, has been on quite a tear canceling games over the last while, including Breakaway and most recently Crucible. The studio hasn’t managed to actually launch anything successfully yet, though New World is slated to launch this summer after multiple delays. The company also just opened a new studio in Canada.
Further reading:
Trading off the name “The Lord of the Rings” for their TV show when they know damn well it isn’t the trilogy story just chaps my cheeks. Now they are back pedaling like crazy. After giving everyone who doesn’t read past the first paragraph the impression they are doing the trilogy again, they are now trying to hard to get info out there that no, no, it isn’t Lord of the Rings, it’s not even the same Age as the Rings, so don’t expect the same characters except maybe Elrond, about whom the series will almost certainly be about.
Just a stupid thing to have done. And it will come back to bite them. Hard.
Not the least bit sorry their game was canceled.
LOTRO is one of the greatest MMOs ever and is very satisfying for the Tolkien geek. Hopefully their new ownership will spend some marketing capital and assert themselves as “the” LOTR game that fans of the Amazon TV show should choose.
They failed miserably at that when The Hobbit movies came out, and didn’t get that influx of interest that would have happened with some good marketing.
I feel like they’ll eventually do what Google did and give up. New World will probably get put out, but I wouldn’t have long term hopes for it. These guys want instant returns and game making is a long slog.
I dunno, they already delayed it for an extra year to get it in a playable state so there must be some commitment. Money isn’t an issue for Amazon so they could delay it for another if they wanted with no skin off their nose.
wow
Seems like Amazon game studios will never finish a game …
They’re the living proof that throwing money at something doesn’t make it work automatically
Oh well, we have LoTRo, we will live
Well that’s disappointing. Crucible, Breakaway, Lord of the Rings…
Hopefully New World doesn’t suffer the same fate.
Yeah, gonna be a hard pass forever on my end. There’s zero chance whatever entities are behind this much failure will ever actually succeed at something.
I am looking forward to the complete and total disaster New World will be, however, should it ever launch.
So while we pin our hopes on New World what was the last Western AAA mmorpg…ESO in 2014?
I think it was. There’s too much risk/return now. Only Amazon has the throwaway cash to take a chance at making a AAA MMO in this age. SC is clearly a scam and AoC is noncon PvP/niche iirc so things aren’t looking great.
Didn’t get there and back again, the amazon games story.
visualize your nelson muntz graphic here.
Aw man I wanted thisone to happen. LOTRO just doesn’t do it for me at all and a good LotR mmo would be so excellent. I’m thoroughly disappointed by thisone.