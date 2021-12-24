MMO Year in Review: Magic Legends begins (March 2021)

March 2021 was a month of releases, thanks to the arrival of Elder Scrolls Online’s Flames of Ambition, Guild Wars 2’s Balance chapter, and Magic Legends’ beta, which of course we didn’t know would be short-lived at the time.

Meanwhile, WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade went into beta against the backdrop of a brewing Activision-Blizzard layoffs and compensation scandal. Gamigo managed to lay off a ton of RIFT devs too, leaving that game’s future in the air, and we got a peek into the festering Saga of Lucimia drama.

Read on for the whole recap from March of this past year.

