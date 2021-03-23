WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade beta has finally begun

After a false start yesterday, it’s finally go time for World of Warcraft Classic’s march to The Burning Crusade. Blizzard opened the doors for the beta today, meaning the first opt-in beta testers should be getting their invites and downloads now.

The Burning Crusade Classic beta test has begun! Over the course of the test, we’ll be inviting opt-in beta testers and more to check out the upcoming Classic expansion and give us feedback.

Players selected to participate in the beta test will receive an email invitation directing them to download the beta client directly from the Battle.net desktop app. As always, please be aware of phishing attempts—if you’re unsure whether your invitation is legitimate, please log in to your Battle.net account to verify that there is a Burning Crusade Classic beta license attached (under Your Game Accounts).

GETTING STARTED

If you’ve been selected to participate in the beta test, your Battle.net account will already be flagged for access.

• Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date.

• Run the Battle.net desktop app—it may need to update itself if you haven’t run it recently. If you don’t have the app installed, get started here.

• Once Battle.net is installed and updated, select World of Warcraft from the list of games.

• In the Game Version drop-down menu above the Play button, choose the Burning Crusade (listed under In Development), then click Install.

• Allow installation to complete, click Play and select any of the available Test Servers.

• Create a new test character or copy over a character from your live WoW Classic account using the Copy Character button.

• Enter the game and test the content.