Star Wars The Old Republic announces The Dark Descent update with new flashpoint and ‘galactic seasons’

Remember when Star Wars The Old Republic’s last update fell a little flat and we said we hoped that the promised influx of updates for the game in the wake of Anthem Next’s cancelation really brought the goods? You can be the judge of whether that’s the case, as as BioWare announced 6.3: The Dark Descent on its official livestream this afternoon.
At the heart of the update will be the latest flashpoint, dubbed Secrets of the Enclave. “Players will be joined by faction characters to follow the footsteps of Darth Malgus and journey to the ruins of a Jedi Enclave hidden away on Dantooine,” the studio promised on Twitter. Aryn Leneer will return for the Republic version (in fact, an interview with her voice actress took up a large part of the stream).
The other major news to come out of the livestream is that BioWare is dropping a new system called “galactic seasons.” According to the devs, these five-month spans will see players marching through 100 tiers that come with specific rewards as players progress.
“To progress, players will receive a set of Daily and Weekly challenges, called Priority Objectives. Comprising of existing and/or new Conquest Objectives, Priority Objectives will require the player to complete specific Conquest Objectives to receive Galactic Season Points. Priority Objectives are indicated by their new Conquest icon and are filtered to the top of the Conquest Objective list. Players can also earn Galactic Season Points through the Login Reward system by logging into the game any 4 days of the week. All Reward Levels will require the same amount of Galactic Season Points to progress. For example, going from Reward Level 1 to 2 takes the same amount of effort as going from Reward Level 99 to 100.”
It does appear there will be two different tracks: one for everyone, even F2P players, and a second one for subbers-only, meaning subbers can work through two tracks at a time. F2P accounts can also sub partway through and pick up the sub rewards they’d have gotten had they been subbed all along, although subbers progress more quickly. Really, the whole system appears to be designed to get you to sub and to play, but it might actually be worth your while, since rewards include everything from lockboxes to cartel coins.
Something tells me the population that loves the storytelling, raiding, housing, etc or SWTOR, and the population that lives for 100 tiers of a battle pass, does not make a particularly pretty Venn diagram.
Me thinks SWTOR is hurting more than we all thought (and we all thought it was in rough shape) if they are going down this road.
It’s servicing different parts of the playerbase, I doubt everyone still playing is playing purely for the store given how infrequent those updates are. Now they’ll keep having story content updates, and this battle pass in the background as another retention tool.
It really does need additional monetization tools, because IMO it’s still a poor cash shop setup that sorta limits spending opportunities for subs while making spending opportunities for non-subs too unappealing.
I thought it was doing better under the new producer once things got settled? It seemed like it was in a very rough spot shortly after KotFE/ET but has stabilized since?
Eyyyy! *impersonates Oprah* EVERYBODY GETS A BATTLE PASS! EVERYBODY GETS A BATTLE PASS! EVERYBODY GETS A BATTLEPASS!!!!!!!!!
As long as they don’t lean on it as a crutch for actual content (grumbles in Division 2 and Rift) I like these systems. They’re a good way to retain players and give them some extra rewards, while adding in a pretty fair (usually) monetization tool.
And jedi ruins on Dantooine? I thought that’s where the rebel base was!
Yes! ruins….that we’ve been wanting to explore since Dantooine was released.
Not great that its behind a flashpoint (for solo players), but at least it’s not new story stuck behind an operation that no solo player can access.