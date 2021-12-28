MMO Year in Review: The Blizzard lawsuit (July 2021)

July started out so well, you guys. We had two major MMORPG releases right off the bat: Crowfall and Swords of Legends Online, which were received with varying degrees of warmth. We also saw Guild Wars 2 and SWTOR takes the wraps off their upcoming expansions, though End of Dragons was delayed, as was Crimson Desert.

But the month was most notable for the massive sexual discrimination and harassment filed by the state of California against Activision-Blizzard, and the fallout has continued for the last five months through more lawsuits, boycotts, walkouts, firings, and stock plummets – though you’d be forgiven for having gotten your fill just in those few early weeks.

Read on for the whole recap from July of this past year.

TOP NEWS STORIES OF JULY 2021

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF JULY 2021

ALL 2021 YEAR-IN-REVIEW POSTS SO FAR