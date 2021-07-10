Make My MMO: Crowfall is one of the biggest crowdfunded MMOs to ever fully launch

This week in crowdfunded MMOs, we celebrate the official launch of one of the biggest crowdfunded MMOs: Crowfall, which originally raised $2.3M between Kickstarter and Indiegogo but with investors pulled in over $35M in total funds by our count. So far, while its population is on the low side and its launch was marred by obnoxious DDOS attacks, critical reception has been respectable – especially when it comes to the game’s crafting and economy. We’ll see how it develops over time.

We are very happy at Stormhaven Studio to share with you what we have been working on during the Pandemic.

Embers Adrift – An immersive group-based MMORPG focused on challenge & community. Ignite your adventure!

Check out our website for more informations!#IndieDevs #MMORPG pic.twitter.com/7G9GFII1GW

— EmbersAdrift (@EmbersAdrift) June 29, 2021