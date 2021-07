Make My MMO: Crowfall is one of the biggest crowdfunded MMOs to ever fully launch

This week in crowdfunded MMOs, we celebrate the official launch of one of the biggest crowdfunded MMOs: Crowfall, which originally raised $2.3M between Kickstarter and Indiegogo but with investors pulled in over $35M in total funds by our count. So far, while its population is on the low side and its launch was marred by obnoxious DDOS attacks, critical reception has been respectable – especially when it comes to the game’s crafting and economy. We’ll see how it develops over time.

Meanwhile, Elite Dangerous threatened to ban players over toxic behavior toward devs, Saga of Lucimia rebranded as Embers Adrift Zenith delayed its alpha again, and Chronicles of Elyria backers sounded the alarm on dodgy verbiage in the new Kingdoms of Elyria NDA. Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

We are very happy at Stormhaven Studio to share with you what we have been working on during the Pandemic. Embers Adrift – An immersive group-based MMORPG focused on challenge & community. Ignite your adventure! Check out our website for more informations!#IndieDevs #MMORPG pic.twitter.com/7G9GFII1GW — EmbersAdrift (@EmbersAdrift) June 29, 2021

