Pantheon previews the Monk class and talks about its QA process

You’ve heard a lot about Pantheon and have seen plenty of its screenshots and concept art, but how about taking that next step to watching some class gameplay? Visionary Realms pushed out a huge preview for the Monk, showing off this martial arts class while the developers discuss how it’s designed to function.

“We are talking about a physical, damage-based DPS specialist,” the studio explained. “The Monk excels in high sustained damage. Beyond that, Monks excel in certain special abilities, such as pulling.”

As a bonus, the June developer roundtable brings Pantheon’s quality assurance team out to discuss the process of weeding out issues and bugs as the game is tested: