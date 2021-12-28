EVE Online recaps industry updates, winter events, and videos for Omega players

EVE Online has once again pulled together the updates and news stories for the game over the month of December into one little video bundle. It’s time once again for another episode of EVE Pulse.

The video, as one might expect, is chock-full of nods to various wintertime events like the Winter Nexus, the latest Abyssal Proving Ground, and a community-led snowball fight from last week. The video also touches on the industry and mining update made at the beginning of the month. Finally, there’s word that Omega players of EVE can check out their personalized end-of-year video through an emailed link.

