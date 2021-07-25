Chris Metzen offers apology for Blizzard’s culture of ‘harassment, inequality, and indifference’

Perhaps having seen how badly Mike Morhaime’s apology to the women of Blizzard backfired, Chris Metzen took the better part of an extra day to issue his own letter to the industry in response to the situation surrounding the explosive California state lawsuit alleging systemic sexual harassment and discrimination at Activision-Blizzard. He begins by offering his “deepest apologize for the part [he] played in a culture that fostered harassment, inequality, and indifference.”

“There is no excuse. We failed too many people when they needed us because we have the privilege of not noticing, not engaging, not creating necessary space for the colleagues who needed us as leaders. I wish my apology could make any kind of difference. It can’t.”

Describing his “shock, disgust, and anger” over the stories, he says he’s “having trouble reconciling the place [he] knew, loved, and worked in for so long with the hard reality that has been presented over the last few days.”

“It’s like staring at two totally different worlds. But it’s not. It’s just the one world, and the yawning disconnect between my perception from the top and the crushing reality many of you experienced fills me with profound shame. Words are cheap. Not sure what grand, sweeping promises really do either. Accountability starts with people. Not corporations, or platitudes, or ‘values’ cast in iron around a statue.”

He addresses men specifically, calling on them to model better behavior and “walk in far greater awareness, compassion, and empathy for the women around us.”

This is later than it should have been. Here’s my response. pic.twitter.com/0h8iF6a1JR — Chris Metzen (@ChrisMetzen) July 24, 2021

He also specifically addresses his relationship with former Blizzard dev Alex “Furor” Afrasiabi, who is specifically named in the lawsuit as a serial harasser and has been openly accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

“As for Alex. I loved working with him and jamming in story meetings. He was someone I thought very highly of on the job, but we never interacted outside of story jams and such. I was never his boss. We never really interacted outside of doing the work or taking smoke breaks. We haven’t worked closely together [since] WotLK. I never heard a peep about him other than that he could be tough on his team or an asshole from time to time. So learning all this the past week has been just utterly shocking. Just reprehensible shit.”

Last week, the state of California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a brutal lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard following a two-year investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and sexual discrimination that apparently led to (among many other things) the suicide of one Blizzard worker. Activision-Blizzard issued a sharp denial and attacked the DFEH conducting the investigation – the same one that investigated and pursued Riot Games over similar allegations. Privately, Blizzard’s J. Allen Brack issued a memo that bizarrely named Gloria Steinem and insisted he opposed “bro culture,” while Activision itself remained on the offensive, with its own leaked memo. Extremely politically controversial Activision Chief Compliance Officer Fran Townsend, who has been with the company only since March and presumably working from home during that period, blasts the lawsuit as factually incorrect and distorted, which provoked current employees to declare that the statement didn’t represent them.

Former Blizzard president Mike Morhaime posted his apology yesterday; while he is not named in the lawsuit and indeed left Blizzard in 2019, he presided over the company for more than two decades and during quite a bit of the period referred to in the lawsuit. Indeed, dozens of current and former workers have since come forward with stories and offered themselves as witnesses, some of them explicitly calling out Morhaime for having known about the problems and done nothing to solve them during his tenure. For example, one staffer had a letter she’d written to Morhaime back in 2018, warning that predators inside Blizzard would eventually “cost the company money and its good reputation.” Another pointed to a specific incident when speaking up earned her retaliation apparently directed by Morhaime himself. Even a male developer chronicled being sexually harassed at the hands of “multiple male leads,” further amplifying the dozens of stories now making clear that the HR department did little to help.

Other Blizzard men have been named by staffers as offenders, including former Robert Bridenbecker, Frank Pearce, and Ben Kilgore. Kilgore is referred to in the suit as the former CTO rather than by name; he was accused in the suit of “groping inebriated female employees” and “making hiring decisions based on female applicants’ looks.” Kilgore’s inclusion is likewise notable as he was being investigated by the company as early as 2016 and yet was promoted in 2017 anyway, and it’s a hard sell that Blizzard’s senior staff were unaware of that investigation when regular staff were.

Metzen is also not named in the suit. He left the company in 2016, having worked there for more than two decades.

