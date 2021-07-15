Path of Exile’s Expedition league sets off next week

The show’s over, folks, but the journey has just begun! Grinding Gear Games just concluded its reveal livestream for Path of Exile’s 3.15 expansion and challenge league that starts July 23rd. And this one has players going on an Expedition! GGG Managing Director Chris Wilson not only unveiled the new Expedition league and its introduction of the all-new Kalguuran culture but delved into GGG’s efforts to shake up the metagame and make POE more challenging as a whole.

Highlights of the stream reveal included new mechanics, numerous new skill gems, and an all new defensive gear stat called ward. Players will string explosives across a dig site to unearth treasures and monsters as you help the Kalguuran investigate the fate of their lost ancestors. Additionally, they can experience new ways of doing business with NPCs, such as haggling, gambling, and upselling. On the gem side of things, 19 new gems are being added, inspired by each Ascendancy class (as opposed to the usual handful focused around specific builds).

Many systems will feel the touch of a rework for this expansion; the flask system changes help eliminate the “piano-play” spamming flasks, and a rebalance of support gems reduces damage by up to 20-40%. Movement and trigger skills will also be tweaked.

Stay tuned for our upcoming Wandering Wraeclast, which will deep-dive Path of Exile’s Expedition league!

In Path of Exile: Expedition, you will join the Kalguuran expedition, excavate their lost relics and undead using chains of explosives, then barter, deal and gamble these relics with their merchants. Arrives July 23 on PC & Mac // July 28 on Consolehttps://t.co/4AWJjaxB2E — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) July 15, 2021