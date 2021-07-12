Elite Dangerous’ David Braben delays Odyssey on console to ‘reprioritise the core PC experience’

Elite Dangerous’ Odyssey expansion has been a bit of a bungle, all told. While players initially embraced the new content, even we noted it felt rushed and unfinished, and players have since been complaining bitterly about bugs and issues and dropped features the slow pace of fixes and the perception of poor communication from the studio. And then last week, the community was in an uproar again as Frontier threatened to ban players who were harassing developers on social media.
Now, Frontier’s own David Braben has finally issued a direct message to the community, saying the studio has “heard the feedback clearly and […] will act on that feedback.” He essentially admits that the console launch, already slowed, is going to be delayed further, but for good reason: Frontier is going to focus on fixing the PC version after all.
“[W]e have spent a lot of time discussing and re-evaluating our previous plans and we have made the decision to prioritise the core PC experience for Elite Dangerous. Ultimately, we believe it is right to focus our efforts on the core Elite Dangerous Odyssey experience for the platforms that we have released on, before opening up to more. We know that the work that we do to improve players’ experiences of Elite Dangerous Odyssey on PC will benefit other platforms in the future, but the dates and details of the console platforms are going to change. We do not want to rush into confirming any dates or changes this has on our console release, as we must remain fully focused on the core Elite experience. Only when we feel that the foundation of the PC release is solid, will we be able to re-lay our console roadmap on top.”
Braben specifically promises “more game updates” in the next few months. “We will continue to work through Issue Tracker, fix bugs and improve performance, but we will also be able to explore and add additional features, content and improvements into the game,” he says. “We will continue to give open monthly development updates where we discuss WIP content, challenges, the issue tracker and more. We know that the previous levels of detail for the roadmap and developer update have not met expectations, but we are grateful for your patience while we shift and adjust plans, in the face of such clear feedback.”
Console user sighs.
What’s worse is Odyssey has already affected the console version due to issues with the background sim among other things. Now we get side lined even more.
Mind you I have no idea how Fdev are going to release this on base PS4 or Xbox One even though they have stated they intend to. Its going to be another Cyberpunk style disaster.
FDev seemingly intent on burning every little scrap of goodwill they may have had with their players regardless of platform.
Man, what may have been a decision to rush this out right before their fiscal quarter ends, if that’s true, seems like it’s a bad decision paying all kinds of bad dividends.
I don’t know if Fdev has been in this position before (probably), but you’d figure that studios would learn from the mistakes of others at some point. I get it, financial needs are a thing, but Fdev doesn’t seem like they’re on a shoestring budget where the needed to release the expansion to stay afloat. Oh well, hopefully this is a good lesson and the more abrasive parts of the community start chilling out.