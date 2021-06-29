Elite Dangerous plans an Odyssey development update post tomorrow ahead of the expansion’s next patch

Elite: Dangerous’ has been cranking out the fix-filled updates for its Odyssey expansion all month as Frontier Developments stated, but that statement also seemed to suggest that after the next patch, the team will be putting all of its attention towards the console version of Odyssey. Ideally, there will be more details shared in an update post that’s due to arrive tomorrow according to the game’s weekly community schedule.

Details on what this post will involve are thin but it will be “sharing the latest information on the development of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey,” which we’ll be sure to cover once the post is available, as many players are understandably grumpy about what is perceived to be a drop in news and transparency from the studio.. After that, the promised fifth update to Odyssey will be launched the following Thursday, which will include further Outfitting UI improvements, the addition of shared missions, and other fixes and improvements that will be outlined in the patch’s notes.