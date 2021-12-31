MMO Year in Review: Elyon, Book of Travels, and Queue World (October 2021)

I always joke that we’re not an uptime monitor, but it sure seemed as if we had to be in October as we chronicled New World’s first month online – and its long queues, its issues getting server transfers online, and its many, many, many complaints, bugs, drama, and exploits.

Meanwhile, Blizzard continued its parade of self-owns and terrible news as additional lawsuits mounted and were derailed; the studio continued cleaning up problematic content in its games, absorbed Vicarious Visions, canceled BlizzCon, and saw Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick give up his exorbitant paycheck ahead of the Q3 investor report.

In far happier news, October saw the launch of Elyon and early access launch of Book of Travels, neither of which lit the world on fire, though our writers had nice things to say about both. We also covered Star Citizen’s big annual event, Fallen Earth was officially revived in Classic format, and we got a smorgasbord of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker news.

Read on for the whole recap from October of this past year.

