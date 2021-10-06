Guild Wars 2 teases End of Dragons’ lush Shing Jea zone in new trailer

Shing Jea: If you played Classic Guild Wars: Factions, it’s the island you grew up on, literally. And of course, it’s coming with the End of Dragons expansion in February 2022 when Cantha is live again in the sequel Guild Wars 2.

This morning, ArenaNet rolled out a brand-new trailer for Shing Jea, showcasing its architecture, foliage, and denizens – including Tengu. It’s just as pretty as you remember, and there’s even a minute or so of new music too.

ArenaNet is holding a gameplay preview of the new zone on its Friday afternoon stream at 3 p.m. EDT, but in the meantime, you can check out the just-unveiled screenshots and trailer.

Source: Press release