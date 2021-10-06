Guild Wars 2 teases End of Dragons’ lush Shing Jea zone in new trailer

Shing Jea: If you played Classic Guild Wars: Factions, it’s the island you grew up on, literally. And of course, it’s coming with the End of Dragons expansion in February 2022 when Cantha is live again in the sequel Guild Wars 2.
ArenaNet is holding a gameplay preview of the new zone on its Friday afternoon stream at 3 p.m. EDT, but in the meantime, you can check out the just-unveiled screenshots and trailer.
Source: Press release
Advertisement
As much as I enjoy the GW2 visual design…. this simply doesnt stand apart from pretty much EVERY existing Asian themed mmorpg out already.
Sure, its beautiful, but I feel like its not really bringing us something new an exciting. Its just more of what we have seen for years because of the massive influx of games from that region of the world.
The only thing that screams, “GW2!!” is the Tengu race.
For me, its the same reason Pandaria was just mediocre for me in WoW. It didnt feel like WoW. It felt like an expansion for another game.
Speaking of the Tengu… I still believe Anet is missing a golden opportunity to add additional PLAYABLE races to the game. Tengu, Kodan, Hylek, and even Skritt. As far as the voice acted cutscenes, Id be completely fine if my hero was a non-voiced hero for these, with just text to read… OR, if they just reused voices from existing races. IE: Kodan could use the Charr voices.
New races wouldnt largely only involve the art/design team, to make sure weapons and armor and animations were done correctly. Seems a lot less resources than having to add an entire new elite spec for each class, balance it, add new zones, hand crafted story/quests, etc.
Because of NW’s launch, i feel like GW2 will have to work twice to get me hyped. And going from the tepid reveals of this xpac, i don’t think it’ll happen.
Sadge.