Twitch suffers massive data breach as a hacker gets away with source code and streamer payout details

Twitch is having a very bad day today as a hacker has managed to hack and release 125GB worth of data, which has since been shared in a torrent link on 4chan. Multiple sources have verified the files in question are legitimate, with the hack being described as effectively sharing the entirety of Twitch’s information.

Among the details in the hack are the entirety of Twitch’s source code including comment history from the site’s very early days, creator payout reports from 2019, mobile, desktop, and console Twitch clients, and proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch among other things. The hack also has details about an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios codenamed Vapor, which was planned to have some integration with Twitch in its own unique storefront.



The leak also reportedly has encrypted password data, so users of Twitch are strongly recommended to switch their passwords and use two-factor authentication.

The leaker responsible for sharing the file dump says the attack was done to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space” because “[Twitch’s] community is a disgusting toxic cesspool.” The leaker also claims that this is just the first part of content due to be leaked, though this person hasn’t indicated what else is planned to be shared.