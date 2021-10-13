World of Warcraft tweaks another NPC name and more dialogue to reduce transphobia, racism, and sexism

Not every movie or reference ages particularly well. Case in point: World of Warcraft had an NPC named Finkle Einhorn as a reference to the film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, a 1994 film with a central plot point that has aged about as well as milk left in the sun from a transphobic cow. The character is being renamed in patch 9.1.5 to Pip Quickwit, with a few other items changed as well due to the new character name.
Needless to say, this is part and parcel with other changes already being made to the game, with a number of other dialogue changes made to also ensure that names of changed locations and NPCs are being used correctly. There are also more dialogue changes made to reduce certain sexual references or some dialogue implying that a male character was female and some lines removing the racial epithets calling Orcs “greenskins.” It’s a fairly long list of changes, but it’s consistent with the other shifts being made to the game’s content within the context of the patch.
I was kind of amused/sickened to see a Acti-Blizz ‘sale’ on GoG. I’ve been hopping on there every so often to check their sales (Hoping Rimworld goes on sale for more than the dollar or so off I saw it last time around.).
Maybe things are finally hitting them in the pocket book?
I know this stuff isn’t doing much for helping their image…
More non-major stuff not terribly worth giving much of a shit about, and seems to still be the team trying to do what they think is right with the opening they have rather than some nefarious plan by Blizzard to use these changes to prove the company has changed completely. Noble goals, but I wonder how much of an impact they actually make. Though I guess if it’s positive for at least a few folks that’s a win at the end of the day since there’s no real “negative” to these changes.
But it’s like…weird? Stuff like removing “greenskin” would make a lot more sense if this wasn’t a world dealing with a lot of themes like genocide, mass-murder, racial superiority, and a never-ending war between two factions that they can’t quit despite working together regularly. Or if it was super close to some common IRL slur, or was even routinely used in place of IRL slurs (which I don’t think it’s ever been?).
Like, this is as eye-rolly as the “no skeletons” rule for China where they just replace them with obvious stand-ins so the change itself is pointless. Does it matter? No, not really. Does it feel even more pointless as a result? Yeah, kinda.
If they ever touch the poop quests then I’m sure the playerbase will riot. Quests about heroes of Azeroth, who have killed lich kings, literal gods, ancient evils, and traveled to the afterlife and back still need to go pick up some poop for a farmer YA KNOW!