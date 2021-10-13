Former UK Star Citizen player outlines the steps he took to get a refund from CIG

If you’re dissatisfied with how Star Citizen is being managed to the point that you want a refund and you happen to live in the UK, then this Reddit post could be useful to you, as it outlines the 30 day-long process one former fan followed to get all of his money back from CIG from 2014 to 2017.

As one might expect from a 30-day process, it involves jumping through a series of legal hoops like sending a letter of intent, filing in small claims court, and elevating the matter to a County Court Judgment if CIG doesn’t respond to the initial small claims court case. The primary way to make this work is to ask for a refund due to CIG’s inability to deliver “something significant […] according to their publicly stated release dates, [a product] delivered to a poor quality, or both,” such as a working Persistent Universe or a release of Squadron 42, which is covered in the UK’s Consumer Rights Act 2015, Chapter 3 Digital Content, Section 34-40.

As proof of this process working, the Redditor included a picture of a judgment in default, awarding him an undisclosed sum of money. Whether this works every time or not is hard to say, of course, but there does appear to be a process to make this all happen.

source: Reddit , thanks to Quavers and Mazty for the tip!