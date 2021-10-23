New World reopens and then shuts down Outpost Rush due to a persistent softlock bug

Players of New World who were hoping that they would have some time in Outpost Rush are going to be a bit disappointed. While the mode was briefly brought back online after a lengthy attempt to fix issues, it’s been brought back down again.

For those who haven’t been following along, the mode was temporarily closed down on October 11th as a result of players getting softlocked into the mode’s queue. The shutdown expanded all the way into yesterday, when the devs happily announced that Outpost Rush was coming back online. Four hours later, though, the devs shut down the mode once more as a result of players getting softlocked into the mode’s queue. Again.



This stumble is just the latest that has plagued the MMO since its launch, on top of gold duping issues that have halted server transfers (that were also pushed back a couple of times themselves), drama over throwing a territory war, players scamming each other out of gold, concerns about the game’s deflating economy, and its three faction PvP effectively devolving into a two faction fight.