New World reopens and then shuts down Outpost Rush due to a persistent softlock bug

Players of New World who were hoping that they would have some time in Outpost Rush are going to be a bit disappointed. While the mode was briefly brought back online after a lengthy attempt to fix issues, it’s been brought back down again.

For those who haven’t been following along, the mode was temporarily closed down on October 11th as a result of players getting softlocked into the mode’s queue. The shutdown expanded all the way into yesterday, when the devs happily announced that Outpost Rush was coming back online. Four hours later, though, the devs shut down the mode once more as a result of players getting softlocked into the mode’s queue. Again.

This stumble is just the latest that has plagued the MMO since its launch, on top of gold duping issues that have halted server transfers (that were also pushed back a couple of times themselves), drama over throwing a territory war, players scamming each other out of gold, concerns about the game’s deflating economy, and its three faction PvP effectively devolving into a two faction fight.

source: official forums
Kings Road

The loot type of New World design is like ARPG. The item drop come from the chest and random gold amount drop from the mobs. It is weird design because it got mining, gathering, fishing and crafting. The crafter don’t get more benefit because the gear, potion, gold just random drop from the mobs. The gearing is not upgradable it is like ARPG just throw away or salvage if it is useless to your level. The game don’t have a system to wipe the gold like gear enchanting, regrade or upgrade. This all thing can ruined the crafter. The portal is annoying, some of them spawn in quest zone and farming area. Sometimes I can’t finish my quest or it take longer because of portal. This game have a ton of daily or back to back quest doing the same thing. I kill some Elite mobs it keep pushing me until it reset again.

4 hours ago 
4 hours ago
Reader
Dug From The Earth

Im kinda getting tired of the lack of ability for the devs to seemingly fix bugs.

Numerous times over the course of 3 patches, things were labeled as being fixed.. but nope. Not fix.

For example… that annoying warning message that stayed in the upper left stating “You are leaving the event area, you will not get rewards”… That showed up, and stayed there, even if you werent in the event.

It really makes me lose all faith that the development team has the skill or ability to not just fix this game, but to advance it and make it better.

10 hours ago 
10 hours ago
Raap
Reader
Raap

If you think that was causing a loss of faith, then go read the AGS combat designer post on the NW forums that “AoE was never changed” despite patch 1.03 fundamentally changing how AoE works. It clearly shows key developers do not even play the game themselves.

(Previously AoE would stack like you’d expect it to, post-1.03 the last person to cast an AoE disables all prior placed AoE’s of the same type, effectively making AoE dysfunctional in many ways.)

2 hours ago 
2 hours ago
Reader
Michael Fuchs

I personally like the game. The amount of people wishing the game to fail is, frankly, wild to me.

11 hours ago 
11 hours ago
Reader
Eamil

I don’t wish for it to fail, but I have no optimism for its future. Granted, I don’t play it and never especially wanted to, but from the outside looking in I’m reminded of the SWTOR launch.

6 hours ago 
6 hours ago
Reader
Dean Dean

Everyone’s complaining about this game, but it doesn’t matter. Amazon already made a huge profit off New World because they know people don’t buy games…

They buy hype.

11 hours ago 
11 hours ago
Fisty
Reader
Fisty

The hate is strong in this one. From the same 6 people.

13 hours ago 
13 hours ago
Reader
Fallanassi

Completely untrue… if you look anywhere on the internet you’ll find that New World is NOT popular, nor well regarded. They had their chance and they blew it. Don’t be a white knight for a game that has SERIOUS issues.

13 hours ago 
13 hours ago
Fisty
Reader
Fisty

I meant here. I’m talking hate. I’m not white knighting, I complain about it every day. I do see a lot of the same names saying the same things though. Anyway, have a good one.

13 hours ago 
13 hours ago
EmberStar
Reader
EmberStar

There’s a small set of active regulars here, I think. Compared to the number of people who (hopefully) visit the site, anyway.

11 hours ago 
11 hours ago
Reader
LibertyPrime8

I’m sick of seeing ads of this crap game plastered all over

15 hours ago 
15 hours ago
Reader
Adam Russell

So glad I pre-ordered 5 years ago (and got it free)

16 hours ago 
16 hours ago
Reader
Bruno Brito

Like Wildstar, this game will go down history as a completely avoidable mistake. Unlike Wildstar, which was a complete game, all New World has for it is it’s foundations.

I can’t for the life of me have the same empathy to New World that i had for Wildstar.

16 hours ago 
16 hours ago
Reader
Sarah Cushaway

The people who made Wildstar actually had some passion. Their issue wasn’t the IDEA (to be frank, a space western is kind of awesome had it been done just a little better) they had, or the intent (a themepark with some challenge)–it was just the execution and being another themepark at a time when too many themeparks were being released in rapid order.

NW is just a corporate husk game with not one iota of soul or passion. And it shows.

14 hours ago 
14 hours ago
Raap
Reader
Raap

We fixed Azoth staves, go close portals! – No wait, you’re closing them too fast! Disabling loot until further notice.

We fixed transfers, go play with your friends! – No wait, please stop, too many friends! Disabling transfers until further notice.

We fixed outpost rush! Go PvP! – No wait, we found out uhh… things. Disabling outpost rush again until further notice.

We found the game is on fire! – This is fine.

17 hours ago 
17 hours ago
Reader
Jetra_Virsai

How this game retains 450k players peak at this point is mind-boggling.

18 hours ago 
18 hours ago
Reader
Sarah Cushaway

It’s already down half of what it was only a few weeks ago.
In another month, it’ll be down by another half.
In six months, it’ll be limping along.

14 hours ago 
14 hours ago