Goodbye to all the reasons we can’t have nice things in MMOs, 2021 edition

Years ago, we started binning all our positive stories under the “warm fuzzies” tag and our uggggg stories under the “this is why we can’t have nice things.” The latter one is where we put all the stories that just make us want to close our eyes, push our faces into our keyboards, and roll around a bit. They’re that bad.

Unfortunately, as bad as 2020 was, 2021 was even worse for the gaming industry itself, largely thanks to a certain company I won’t need to name because if you’re reading this, you already know. Fortunately, 2021 is almost over, so per tradition, we’ve collected all of these stories about the worst online gaming has to offer into one final post, the last of the year, and we’re tossing them into the raging dumpster fire on our way out.

Take one last look at the awful things that happened in our genre’s orbit this year – and then leave them in the past where they belong.

Tomorrow, we’ll be drinking eggnog and cozying up under the warm blanket of Massively Uplifting and try to start again. Peace out, 2021.