Square Enix earnings drop, FFXIV subs rise, and NFT is here to stay

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
7

All things considered, Square Enix is mopping its brow after its latest earning’s call and thanking its lucky stars that it wasn’t worse. The studio had to report to investors that it saw a small drop in net sales over the last six months compared to a year ago, mostly due to the lack of a breakout hits during this period.

Square Enix sold $1.48 billion in the past six months, with a drop in operating income ($254.7M) and a rise in ordinary income ($276.6M) during this time frame.

The major silver lining for Square Enix actually came from its MMORPG sector. While it’s the smallest overall earner for the company compared to other categories, MMO sales experienced “sharp growth” in the last six months — to the tune of 32.5% year-over-year increase — thanks to a tidal wave of players swamping Final Fantasy XIV, a World of Warcraft-induced phenomenon we covered earlier this year.

However, as of last night, Final Fantasy XIV players are coping with the news that the highly anticipated Endwalker expansion has been delayed until early December.

Perhaps the most concerning information drawn out of this report is the news that Square Enix is dipping its toes into the controversial field of NFT and blockchain. The studio’s already released its first NFT digital cards and is “contemplating a robust entry into blockchain games.”

Source: Square Enix, Games Industry, Twitter
Advertisement

No posts to display

7
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
Reader
Utakata

Hope that nonsense doesn’t infect FFXIV. Because SE will know where they can stuff those non-fungible assets. Endwalker indeed.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
13 minutes ago
Reader
Bruno Brito

Is it, tho? Like, i get the point, but what i’m actually seeing is that most big companies are watching the smaller ones dip their toes first. Square is sure one of the big ones, but i don’t recall any other in the MMO genre being interested in it ( i wouldn’t consider CCP big, they have ONE hit ), or being vocal for it.

I think if Blizzard engages in NFT, then we’ll be there.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
1 hour ago
Leo
Reader
Leo

stap the NFT demon and burn it in a fire

You must be logged in to vote4You must be logged in to vote 
4 hours ago
Reader
Patreon Donor
Loyal Patron
Minimalistway

I’m hoping NFT will be like one of many tech fads i saw in the last 3 decades, that one day it’ll be on listicles about failed ideas of the past.

You must be logged in to vote4You must be logged in to vote 
6 hours ago
Spex
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Spex

NFT? Man I am so tired…

You must be logged in to vote3You must be logged in to vote 
7 hours ago
Reader
Sarah Cushaway

Fuuuuck blockchain and NTFs. I’ll be avoiding that company from now on.

You must be logged in to vote1You must be logged in to vote 
8 hours ago
EmberStar
Reader
EmberStar

And I was hoping they might release Final Fantasy 7 Remake (or whatever) on Steam. Guess it doesn’t matter now if they do or not.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
6 hours ago