Path of Exile exploit banwave hits one of the game’s main streamers, furor over accessibility ban caused by a troll

Today in “garbage members of the Path of Exile community” news, we’ve got a couple of unfortunate instances to report from the multiplayer ARPG. First off, a number of players have been banned from the game due to an exploit in Ultimatum that allowed them to generate excessive rewards. Among those 20 players was Empyrian, a streamer of the game that players will recall was among those given priority queue access when the Ultimatum update went live.
Secondly, we have the story of a POE player who claimed to have been banned from the game for using macros out of necessity due to a disability. The claim caused a community uproar and even caught the attention of Able Gamers COO Steven Spohn, but shortly after that, the player in question stated that it was all a lie, supposedly started as a way for the player — who claims to be “an educator” — to teach a class about the ease of spreading misinformation. And then the explanation post was edited to claim that the player’s Reddit account was hacked. And then the post was deleted completely.
While these matters are certainly disgusting for the wider POE community, we can perhaps take comfort in the fact that the trash has been taken to the dumpster and the devs can carry on with fixing the latest League’s launch.
I feel so bad for GGG and the disabled gamer community for the lies about the ban bullshit. Like, it’s beyond gross as fuck and just targets a minority community that’s already routinely shat on and harassed.
Whoever it was behind the account, or if it was multiple people, may every ancient curse from “May every bed you sleep in be infested with bedbugs” to “May spiders lay eggs in every one of your shoes” to “May you always have hangnails on every fingernail.” and more, afflict them.
I dont know, Empyrian, life sometimes can seem pretty fair to me… or maybe its just Karma balancing things out.
And I guess he’s even streaming himself trading that currency to a second account before getting banned.
I barely saw him before this league, and haven’t really watched him much in this league, but hot damn does he seem kinda like a right piece of shit. GGG is giving him the next 3 months to think about how unfair life is without POE to distract him. What a classy outfit, they are.
The ban of Empyrian is fairly both surprising and funny. It’s surprising because for the most part GGG has really let people get away with anything now for a super long time. Last league Empy and team were basically printing currency and thousands of items due to unintended mechanics that caused changes mid league (and with this league) and nothing happened. So it’s kinda nice to see them to get their due for playing in that way. However it goes even further than that, because Empy was entirely unapologetic about streamer priority queuing for him and his entire team. Currently memes abound about how “life isn’t fair” and oh boy is that being thrown right back into his face with this league ban.
The disability thing is weird they took it that far, but I kinda really get it. Spamming 3-5 flask is pretty much part of the game play if you want to play good and on higher levels of content. I’ve been tempted more than a few times with the idea of a simple flask macro but it’s just not worth it just in case. Worst part I’ve always found about it is that the Chinese client recognizes this issue and built in a way to trigger additional flasks when you press one as an option.
Yeah, there were no ethics involved in that bit of “teaching” — speaking as someone actually disabled, with fibromyalgia and arthritis in my hands and fingers, who has quit playing POE because of the frenetic nature of it after having played for a good long while, allow me to say that this person can kiss the fattest, hairiest, cottage-cheesiest part of my… well, I’ll leave it to your imagination to finish that. Which, honestly, I should have done right before I wrote “cottage-cheesiest” but I was in the zone.