Final Fantasy XIV bans over 5,000 accounts for RMT activity

By
Eliot Lefebvre
These are your final days.

Trading real money for gil in Final Fantasy XIV is expressly forbidden. Players shouldn’t do that if they want to keep their accounts. Apparently more than 5,000 people didn’t get that message, as the latest dispatch from the development team has announced that 5,037 accounts participating in RMT have been terminated as part of the ongoing staff effort to find and penalize those who take part in these prohibited activities.

Another 814 accounts were also terminated for advertising RMT services, although it’s more likely these were accounts used by automated bots. Players are encouraged to use the quick report option to submit information of suspected RMT activity, naturally, especially seeing suspiciously synchronized clouds of characters with gibberish names moving as a group. The lesson here? Don’t engage in RMT or your account might be terminated. Neither a buyer nor a seller be.

Syran

Why is this suddenly being reported as news? This report from Square Enix happens every month and most of those banned account tend to be bots from those selling gil, not actual players. It’s also worth noting that 5000 accounts does not equal 5000 people, it’s usually just a small group constantly creating new accounts to keep bot-farming gil when their other accounts get banned.

38 minutes ago