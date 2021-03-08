Final Fantasy XIV bans over 5,000 accounts for RMT activity

Trading real money for gil in Final Fantasy XIV is expressly forbidden. Players shouldn’t do that if they want to keep their accounts. Apparently more than 5,000 people didn’t get that message, as the latest dispatch from the development team has announced that 5,037 accounts participating in RMT have been terminated as part of the ongoing staff effort to find and penalize those who take part in these prohibited activities.your account might be terminated. Neither a buyer nor a seller be.
Source: Official Site
Why is this suddenly being reported as news? This report from Square Enix happens every month and most of those banned account tend to be bots from those selling gil, not actual players. It’s also worth noting that 5000 accounts does not equal 5000 people, it’s usually just a small group constantly creating new accounts to keep bot-farming gil when their other accounts get banned.
