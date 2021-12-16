Peter Molyneux’s multiplayer ‘blockchain business sim’ Legacy sells $53M in land NFTs before release

If you feel strongly about another game making money off of concepts of internet spaceships, then you might have some feelings about what Peter Molyneaux and his studio 22cans is doing with their latest game, Legacy, a self-described “blockchain business sim” that lets players build and manage company towns, create products, and compete with other players to maximize profits while keeping workers in the town happy.
The blockchain aspect is tied to the ownership of digital land, where players start their towns. Plots of land are NFTs purchased with LegacyCoin, a newly minted cryptocurrency that is linked to the Ethereum blockchain. The idea is that products sold successfully during Events and business partnerships granted with other players who share a portion of LegacyCoin profits will result in real-world profit.
Ultimately, this means owning land is a big part of Legacy’s whole scheme. And that scheme has already proven to be a successful rat trap, as land NFT sales have already hit over £40 million, or over $53M. Without any actual game released.
In an interview with The Verge, Molyneaux provides his usual brand of insight into Legacy’s mechanics, brushing off the negative connotation of company towns, pointing to the RMT auction house in Diablo III as a reason why using blockchain instead of a central item database is better, and lauding the benefits of blockchain ownership while also admitting that he has no idea what would happen to LegacyCoin if the game is shuttered.
We also want to point out that 22cans doesn’t exactly have a sterling game release history: The studio kicked out god games Godus and Godus Wars on to Steam early access, both of which haven’t seen any updates in five years, and released a mobile title known as The Trail, which reportedly had some serious microtransaction issues on mobile, though the Steam version is apparently devoid of those problems according to user reviews; considering earning money in Legacy is hinging on the game actually releasing and players buying the game, this all might strike a bit fishy.
I wish I had realized much sooner in life that the only real trick to getting rich is to make dumb guys feel smart.
another thing NFTs weren’t needed for
people have been RMT land deeds in shroud of the avatar for a long time
.
If ANY developer was the red flag to let you know nfts are a fucking scam its Peter Goddamn Molyneux. This reads like a Hard Drive bit.
Why do people keep falling for this over and over?
I wonder… will there be an option for the virtual wage slaves to unionize?
Two comments:
1.- ” sells $53M in land NFTs before release”, in fact, it sells for 14.000 ethereum.
if someone asks for $53M from ehtereum to dollar, is the change rate affected?
2.- “sells”: is there any tax involved? If you are selling something, taxes applied.
yes it is:
https://app.gala.games/terms-and-conditions/
2.7. Taxes.
The User is responsible for any taxes, and the User will pay for GALA Services without any reduction for taxes. If the User is required by law to withhold any taxes from its payments to GALA, the User must provide GALA with an official tax receipt or other qualified documentation to support such withholding, including value added tax (“VAT”), if applicable. The User will be liable to pay (or reimburse GALA) for any taxes, interest, penalties or fines which may arise from any mis-declaration made by the User. The User shall pay GALA for all taxes and governmental fees GALA is required to collect or pay upon sale or delivery of GALA Services.
POTENTIAL USERS OF NFTS OR DIGITAL REWARDS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO BITCOIN, ARE FOREWARNED OF POSSIBLE FINANCIAL LOSS AT THE TIME SUCH REWARDS ARE EXCHANGED FOR FIAT CURRENCY DUE TO AN UNFAVORABLE EXCHANGE RATE. MOREOVER, A FAVORABLE EXCHANGE RATE AT THE TIME OF EXCHANGE MAY RESULT IN A TAX LIABILITY. USERS SHOULD CONSULT A TAX ADVISOR REGARDING ANY TAX CONSEQUENCES ASSOCIATED WITH THE PURCHASE, SALE, TRADE, RECEIPT OR OTHER USE OF DIGITAL REWARDS.
(caps are from the original quoatation)
What I read between the lines is Shroud of the Avatar 2.0, that land grab stuff is super scammy in my opinion.
Read: Almost every crowdfunded game concept by the 80s/90s “pantheon” to boost their retirement plans.
Maybe this will earn Molyneux enough fake coins to pay off the kid (probably an adult now) who won the Curiosity Cube challenge.