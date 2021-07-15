Elyon opens preorders and CBT2 signups on July 26, confirms ‘early fall’ western launch

MMO players already knew that Kakao was plotting a second round of beta for Elyon in August. We knew this because the studio has been telling us so for month. But as of today, we have more details on what to expect thanks to a new outline from the studio and the launch of its new website.

Preorders for the game are set to go live on July 26th, which is exactly the same day everyone can begin signing up for beta two. Today’s press release also reconfirms an “early fall” 2021 launch here in the west, which again coincides with dates Kakao gave investors last year.

“Kakao Games will open registration for its second Closed Beta Test (CBT2) of Elyon from July 26th to August 11th, with the date of the five-day CBT2 to be announced soon thereafter. A higher number of applicants will be accepted into this second round of beta testing. Players selected to participate will be informed via email. CBT2 will offer a version much closer to that of the Korean build, with features including:

• The addition of the Slayer class

• Class balance adjustments and updated Mana Awakening skills

• Players can enjoy a variety of challenging battle experiences in new dimensional portals

• Dungeons are now divided into solo and party dungeons

• Easier leveling via increased XP for killing monsters at a certain power level

• Events specifically for CBT2 participants

• Improved game service platform and infrastructure for Western market players

• Localization in English, French, Spanish and German.”

In our hands-on with the first beta, MOP’s own Carlo admitted that Elyon wasn’t necessarily going to impress veteran MMO players, who are likely to see it as an evolution of something like TERA. “But for the younger folks who have yet to experience the magic of the MMORPG, Elyon will be a solid recommendation for the years to come.”