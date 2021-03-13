Make My MMO: Saga of Lucimia development pushes onward after founder begins new game

Welcome back to another Make My MMO, the long-running MMORPG crowdfunding column where we keep track of crowdfunded MMOs be they launched or lingering, only to be told next week by someone that no crowdfunded MMOs ever launch even though they definitely do!

Saga of Lucimia, which was partly funded on Indiegogo and partly through a custom website backing system, was the subject of much scrutiny this week as news that the game’s original founder and creative font had all but left the project last fall, well before the game’s community manager led everyone to believe that everything was going peachy. Creative Director Tim “Renfail” Anderson announced in January that he’d stepped away from Lucimia’s development, but he didn’t announce it to Lucimia testers and backers; he announced it on the Patreon for his new game. Saga of Lucimia developers at Stormhaven Studios said this week that development on the crowdfunded MMO “has not slowed” and that testing continues under NDA, an assertion that appears to be backed up by testers on the game’s Discord. To be honest, they might be better off now, and we have no reason not to wish the current dev team the best of luck.

Meanwhile, Ashes of Creation delayed its alpha one test to June, Legends of Aria appears to be inching toward maintenance mode, we checked in on Valiance Online, our Fight or Kite column gave Crowfall’s latest patch a spin, Titan Reach headed into what it’s calling early access, Elite Dangerous set Odyssey’s PC beta for March 29th, and Zenith opened preorders for its alpha.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Ashes of Creation

