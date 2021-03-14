MMO Week in Review: RIFT deserves better

Gamigo’s bad news continued this week as we learned that multiple RIFT developers had been laid off. While Gamigo says RIFT is “contributing a great deal to [its] roster,” it stopped short of calling the game one of its core MMOs, couldn’t discuss future content for the MMO beyond its anniversary events, and wouldn’t tell press or players the location or number of the current RIFT team.

Meanwhile, Guild Wars 2’s Balance chapter and Elder Scrolls Online’s Flames of Ambition launched, LOTRO outlined its 2021 plans, Saga of Lucimia rattled fans with news that its founder had effectively departed, and Ashes of Creation postponed its alpha one.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

