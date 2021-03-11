Whatever happened to Snail Games’ Outlaws of the Old West?

In the spring of 2019, Snail Games launched Virtual Basement’s then-new survival sandbox MMO Outlaws of the Old West into Steam early access under the Wandering Wizard label, intending to keep it in early access for just a year. Well, it’s now been two, and the game is still right there in early access, with fewer players than ever.
The game’s most recent official update came in October 2020, when all of the servers were wiped outright “to fix critical issues.” Prior to that, the game hadn’t seen an actual patch since June of last year, and that one focused on a handful of bug fixes. Snail put the game on sale back in January without addressing the state of the game, which doesn’t seem to have moved much since our first impressions.
According to SteamDB, the game’s player concurrency peak was nearly 5000 when it rolled into early access two years ago, but it’s been in the 100-players-or-so range for most of the time since that release, barring a noticeable spike last spring. The Reddit appears to be all but dead, with the remaining players clustering in a small but breathing Discord, where gamers still speculate on bad blood between the original developer and Snail Games that may be preventing further development.
Developer Virtual Basement, we note, appears to have shifted its attention to a wrestling-themed game and hasn’t tweeted about Outlaws in at least a year. Needless to say, at this point, we can’t recommend investing time or money into this one.
We’ve seen that before on Dark and Light and Atlas so noone was expecting anything good from Snail Games. Is the snail a mark on how they are releasing patches to all their games?
Great ideas, poor execution.
In defense of Atlas, it still regularly gets rather large updates and is actively in development. I can’t say anything on D&L. But Atlas is definitely being worked on.
Dark and Light released their “expansion,” but I think it kind of broke the game. Then it didn’t update again for months. I really wanted to give that one a chance, but there was *so* much wrong with it that it was (for me) completely unplayable.
I’m honestly surprised that Pixark still gets the occasional random little update. It must be doing better in Asia, I guess. For their other games though, it certainly felt like “Oh. Well, this one hasn’t outperformed Ark. The airlock is that way, then. Make sure none of them get back inside before you close the hatch.”