Black Desert’s companion app, Black Desert+, is available now

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
tap

If you play a lot of Black Desert, you might wish there were a way to get a little bit more of the game even when you’re not playing it. Good news, then, because the game’s companion app, Black Desert+, is now available for players on iOS and Android devices. After a bit of setting up and signing up for the mobile client, players can log in and start enjoying all the benefit of the game’s integration with the mobile app.

The functionality includes chatting with your guild directly from your mobile device, setting world boss alerts on your phone, redeeming coupons for the game, and accessing the central market from your phone. It’s not strictly mandatory for playing the game, of course, but it should make the process of playing and dealing with time away from the computer that much easier. Hey, why not chat a bit while you’re away at work?

Source: Official Site
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: