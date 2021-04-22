Black Desert’s companion app, Black Desert+, is available now

If you play a lot of Black Desert, you might wish there were a way to get a little bit more of the game even when you’re not playing it. Good news, then, because the game’s companion app, Black Desert+, is now available for players on iOS and Android devices. After a bit of setting up and signing up for the mobile client, players can log in and start enjoying all the benefit of the game’s integration with the mobile app.it should make the process of playing and dealing with time away from the computer that much easier. Hey, why not chat a bit while you’re away at work?
Source: Official Site
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT