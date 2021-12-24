City of Titans shows off a ‘critical first step’ of its superheroic combat

Crowdfunded superhero MMO City of Titans has talked about a whole lot this year — its city, its travel powers, and even its music. What it hasn’t done yet is demonstrate whether or not the upcoming game can deliver where it matters most: its combat.
Fortunately, Missing Worlds Media wasn’t content to let the clock run out on 2021 without at least showing a little something in this area. In a one-minute video and associated blog post, the studio demonstrated a “critical first step” for the MMO’s combat system.
“We’ll be showing you more full powersets as things move forward but there is a lot more work to be done,” MWM said. “Now that we have a system that works and will respond to commands, we can start adding all the other elements that will make combat feel unique to City of Titans.”
Thank god for CIty of Heroes.