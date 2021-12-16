Lord of the Rings Online teases February’s update 32, with new raid, housing, and zone

Standing Stone Games has a fresh producer’s letter up for Lord of the Rings Online fans, already peeking ahead into the new year. SSG’s Oleg “Raninia” Brodskiy kicks it off with something “meaty:” the news that update 32 is dropping mid-February, and it’s absolutely packed with stuff, including a new 12-person raid (Abnankâra, the Hiddenhoard, hitting Bullroarer “soon”), Erebor housing, the legendary item reward track, and the Angle of Mitheithel zone for level 40-45 toons.

“[W]e’re bringing player housing to Erebor! One of Smaug’s last treasure hoards has been opened and the Dwarves of Erebor have moved to reclaim it. Join them in owning a piece of Middle-earth, in the Great Hall under the Mountain! This new premium neighborhood will include 12 Base Premium Houses, 1 Special Base Premium House, 6 Deluxe Premium Houses, and 1 Premium Kinship house, along with a full suite of town services and social spaces for you to enjoy with your kinship and neighbors! In addition to the new neighborhood, Erebor housing introduces new exterior music and dayfile hook types to allow players even more customization options for their homes! We also intend to extend the usage of housing permissions to allow players to make their yards fully private from uninvited guests. […] “[W]e’ll also introduce a new area: the Angle of Mitheithel. Stretching south from the Trollshaws to the junction of the Bruinen and Mitheithel rivers is a wild land of rocky hills and deep pine-woods, and a graveyard of ancient kingdoms. The ruins of Elvesand Men alike crumble among the trees, and the Rangers steal through the shadows of the trees, ever watchful, carrying out secret assignments as the north grows more dangerous by the day. The Angle of Mitheithel will be for levels 40 to 45.”

Believe it or not, there’s more, as the spring festival is also set to launch with the February update, plus the progression servers will progress: Treebeard will leap forward to Moria while Shadowfax marches to Isengard. “Two months later, on March 2nd, Shadowfax will be entering the vast plains of Rohan! We’ll have more news on when Anor will be making its way to Minas Morgul in my next letter,” Brodskiy says. Expect that in March with the April to June outlook too. Communication!