Star Citizen and EVE Online appear to be gearing up for a community LEGO build-off

It all started with a tweet from Star Citizen, calling attention to an impressive LEGO build of a Drake Vulture (the builder even created a full interior). Now, it appears to be ramping up to a full-blown community event involving Star Citizen, LEGO, and EVE Online.

The EVE Twitter account sub-tweeted the showcase with a cheeky nod to the Venture mining ship, which shares more than a few visual similarities with the Vulture – readers will recall CCP Games did this before – drawing forth a sub-tweet reply from CIG proposing the idea of a LEGO build-off between EVE and SC’s communities. The proposal was eagerly accepted, and the reply even appeared to try and draw the LEGO Group into the matter.

Whether this actually develops into a real building competition or not remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: there are some very talented builders out there, and we could all stand to benefit in some friendly toy-based competition.