Path of Exile boss tells NFTs to ‘f*ck off’ as the Endless Heist event gets underway

Given the number of games and games companies investigating or outright applying NFTs, crypto, and blockchain schemes seeming to grow by the minute, many fans are understandably eager to know if the titles they support will be following the same siren song of digital stupidity. One such question was mused by a Path of Exile fan on Twitter, earning a very concise and clear response from developer Grinding Gear Games.
“With the state of the industry I’ve been haunted by the fever dream of GGG bringing NFTs to PoE,” read the fan’s tweet. “Can you imagine? Introducing the latest Mystery Box now with a chance to contain a NFT of hideout decoration concept art.” A reply from GGG’s community director Bex swiftly and decisively put those fears to bed:
“I showed [producer] Chris [Wilson] this tweet and he said to say ‘Chris says NFTs can fuck off.'”
As for the game’s current news, the December full of events continues to roll on with the start of Endless Heist, which kicked off this past Friday and runs until Monday, December 27th.
YAS!!
I mean it’s not like they really need to. I don’t think a week goes by during the entire year that doesn’t have a new mtx released on the store often several per week.
$85 pet bundle (4 cosmetic pets and that is a discounted price).
$65 armour bundle (again discounted)
Many others and that isn’t even taking into account supporter packs that start at $30 running up to $480 (these do usually come with store currency to the $ cost).
Tldr:. GGG don’t need scam NFT’s when folks seem happy to throw the $ at them already for cosmetics.
He says that now, I’ll give a year before he reconsiders his position.