Gamigo is teasing one of its promised pipeline games – and it’s an MMORPG

Earlier in 2019, when Gamigo laid off a large chunk of the RIFT developer team, the studio told us that it had “numerous new titles in [its] pipeline set to launch this year.” You might have blown that off as empty promises, and indeed, the studio’s only new title that captured our attention this year was Skydome, which was not an MMO.

But that might be about to change today, however, as following the news that Gamigo has lost publishing rights on ArcheAge to Kakao, the studio has begun teasing a new MMO. And yes, Gamigo is calling it an MMO and flagging it as #MMORPG. The website is currently dubbed “uncertainfolder,” and the teaser video doesn’t give too many clues. Demons. Dudes getting their heads cut off in front of their babies. Shared memories. It’s… bizarrely gruesome?

Gamigo’s promising more with retweets, so we’ll update when there’s more.