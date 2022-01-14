Albion Online plans to host the Season 14 Crystal League Championship on February 26 and 27

Who’s the best in the business of Albion Online PvP, at least within the context of Crystal League? That’s what you’re going to find out when the game hosts the Crystal League Championship for Season 14 on February 26th and 27th, with teams selected based on the number of wins earned during the regular season. Eight teams will be selected to take part in a brawl to reach the top of the leaderboard, complete with rules to ensure that everyone competing does so in the spirit of fair competition rather than win-trading.

And the prizes? For the top tier, a very rare mount skin and 10,000 gold! For fourth place? An alpaca skin and 5,000 gold! For second and third place? Mount skins and 5,000 gold, you’re noticing a pattern! For lower than fourth place? The prestige of having been selected for the tournament and then blowing it when you were so close to a real prize you could taste it! Which is a bit of a downer.