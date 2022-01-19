Wizard101 and Pirate101 developer KingsIsle promises ‘exciting things’ for its January 27 KI Live broadcast

The KI Live broadcasts from Wizard101 and Pirate101 developer KingsIsle are usually something that regular fans of both games want to pay attention to, but the next livestream from the studio may be of particular interest, as the upcoming stream on Thursday, January 27th, is promising “exciting things […] planned for our games and the community”

Of course, it wouldn’t be much of a tease if there were specifics shared on just what these exciting things are, but both titles are suggested in the announcement, which could mean new reveals for Wizard101 along with more details on the promised new content for Pirate101. There will also be a Q&A session during this KI Live; fans are asked to submit one question on Twitter using the #AskKI hashtag.



