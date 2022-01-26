Bless Unleashed is now officially in the Valofe wheelhouse

The sudden and abrupt change in Bless Unleashed management has now taken place, with the game’s Steam page announcing that the game is now in the VFUN stable of games managed by Valofe. This follows the surprise announcement in late December that Neowiz would be handing over control of the game to Valofe. The announcement certainly does not appear to have bolstered player numbers, with a peak player count of around 5k players over the past 30 days.

As for the future of the game, the announcement is rather quiet on that front, focusing instead on the fact that the game is now in new hands. Readers will recall that the sudden announcement included a notification that this would impact the game’s overall roadmap, with no specific details on when or if new content would be rolled out for the game. We hope that if you’re one of the dwindling number of current players, this works out for the better for you, all the same.