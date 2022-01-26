Black Desert PC tweaks a monster zone and goes on sale for Lunar New Year, Black Desert Mobile adds the Solaris class

It’s that time of the week when Black Desert plops a whole bunch of news on everyone’s lap. The lion’s share of updates comes from the PC version of the game, which has released a few new features in this week’s patch. Headlining the patch is a rework of the Crypt of Resting Thoughts monster zone with the intent of making it “the most difficult monster zone in Black Desert” while also adding a Deboreka Belt drop to entice players into the area.

The patch has also introduced the ability to designate a server as the home server for a guild, applied another round of class tweaks, and kicked off a number of events including a treasure map event and doubled drops for certain world bosses. Additionally, the latest Conquest War report for January is available to read through, and the MMORPG is currently on sale until February 3rd to mark the Lunar New Year.

There’s some news out of Black Desert Mobile this week as well, as the game has added the axe-swinging Solaris class to the game. There are multiple events running to celebrate the class’ arrival including a leveling event for the class, daily and weekly missions for all, and an event that tasks players with making fortune cookies for material rewards. The patch notes provide more details, while a preview of the Solaris in action is in the video below.

