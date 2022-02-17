Lord of the Rings Online holds hiring spree, weathers post-patch bumps

Lord of the Rings Online is going on a bit of a hiring spree these days as Standing Stone Games seeks to fill several high-level positions.

According to Daybreak’s career page, the fantasy MMO is looking to fill the shoes of a lead content designer, lead systems designer, and an associate designer. These are fairly significant roles that seem to represent either turnover from within the studio or an expanding team.

Yesterday’s rollout of Update 32 introduced a lot of new content and features into the game, including free-to-play improvements and a new region, but it didn’t arrive without some issues.

The long-delayed legendary item reward track still needs a few bugs to be ironed out, apparently: “We are happy to report that we have been able to enact a temporary fix on the live game worlds that allows Item XP to be properly used while mounted, and properly awards Item XP from Quest rewards and defeated enemies when mounted. We’ll have a permanent fix next patch.”

And some players are less-than-pleased that the revamp to the Trollshaws region means that everyone must re-acquire all of the stablemasters, even if they had previously unlocked them.