Post-apoc survival FPS Survarium will sunset in May after seven years in early access

Early access doesn’t always mean a game will launch, especially if it doesn’t build up a captive audience during that access period. That would seem to be the case for Survarium, a survival FPS with a post-apocalyptic setting released to Steam early access by developer Vostok Games in April 2015, as the team has announced the game’s sunset in May of this year.

The post offers a timeline of events leading up to the closure, with development updates continuing through the end of March, the end of technical support and closure of the cash shop in April, and an in-game event sometime in mid-May to celebrate the shooter just before the servers go dark and Survarium gets removed from Steam. There was no mention of any refunds for those who purchased anything, though April will see all players get 50,000 gold and 500,000 silver to buy any weapons and equipment they like.

Vostok dropping of the game and moving on tracks with the studio’s launch record as its other title, a battle royale shooter called Fear the Wolves, ultimately saw release but hasn’t seen post-launch updates since February 2019. Regardless, the closure announcement notes that the studio will “fully focus on [a] new project already in development.”

The time has come to close the book of #Survarium. This decision has been under consideration for a long time, but we delayed it as much as we could because we realize how important and special the project has become to many of you.https://t.co/eJvclFRSZd — Survarium (@SurvariumVG) February 7, 2022