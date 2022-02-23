Black Desert PC announces Mountain of Eternal Winter expansion for April 2022

Just because February isn’t already absolutely packed with MMO news, here’s one more big one: Black Desert PC is prepping a huge new expansion called Mountain of Eternal Winter. The new trailer for the expansion is brief but paints the picture of a frigid wasteland filled with spooky draugr and wight-like foes.

“The Mountain of Eternal Winter teaser trailer provided a first look at the upcoming new region, showcasing a breathtaking view of the winter mountain,” Pearl Abyss says. “The new region will be available to both new and existing Black Desert Online players, and the game aims to bring more excitement to players through this new content update.”

We don’t have a date for the expansion yet other than “April 2022,” but Pearl Abyss says it’ll have more information coming March 10th. In the meantime, players can swing by today’s patch notes for the February 23rd update, which represents a tidy buff to life skills and profit.