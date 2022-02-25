Guild Wars 2 features End of Dragons music remixes, fast food promotions

The hype for next week’s release of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons is very, very real — and very, very cray-cray. For starters, in March you can drive over to your local Hardees or Carl’s Jr (if you have one) and pick up a collector’s edition soft drink cup along with pre-diabetes.

No, we’re not making this up:

Starting March 2, buy a large combo at @CarlsJr or @Hardees and get your drink in a #GW2EOD collector's cup! It's big enough to share with your siege turtle co-rider. (Some locations may receive and distribute them early.) pic.twitter.com/OTjFgdXQHi — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) February 24, 2022

And to top that, the upcoming expansion’s soundtrack is getting select remixes by artists DJ Durel, Rhiannon Roze, Danger, Makeup and Vanity Set, and ETC!ETC! You can check out those tracks on the official Guild Wars 2 YouTube channel every day leading up to the release on February 28th.

“To have this international roster of producers and DJs remix tracks from the expansion was a new opportunity and we love the creative styles they brought to the compositions,” said Audio Director Drew Cady.