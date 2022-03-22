SWTOR’s GU 7.0.1 rolls out today with updates to artifact gear and combat styles

It’s patch day for Star Wars The Old Republic as GU 7.0.1 is now underway. The patch includes a hefty hodgepodge of tweaks and bug fixes, including the delivery of season 14 PvP rewards, fixes for the outfitter and details windows, adjustments for loadouts, GTN item search improvements, removal of the level 60 character boost tutorial, fixes for multiple broken caches, and a smattering of balancing tweaks for some combat styles. BioWare has also overhauled artifact gear to reduce confusion.

“Our intent is that the Artifact gear should clearly look and feel like an upgrade and so we have adjusted the stat distribution of the Artifact gear to be more noticeably stronger to player. The result of this change for players is that any Artifact quality gear with Crit Rating will look and feel stronger than Prototype quality versions. On live, when players compare some Artifact gear to its Prototype counterpart, they’ll see Mastery, Endurance, and Critical Rating all decrease while Power Increases. Players have reported that it’s difficult to determine which gear is an upgrade and which isn’t. This gear will be updated to show that when comparing Artifact to Prototype, players will see a large gain in Power and a loss of Endurance, but no change to Mastery or Critical Rating. This will make it easier to determine the Artifact gear is more powerful.”

Critically, “[p]layers are no longer stuck in a chair after using a charge ability on the enemy on the Imperial Kolto Refining Platform on Manaan.” Those chairs’ll getcha.

The servers go down today just as this post goes live and are expected to be offline until 1 p.m. EDT.

