Dungeons and Dragons Online activates its new website, adds more value to its subscription

Standing Stone Games activated Dungeons and Dragons Online’s brand-new website earlier this week with a modern look and easier navigation. This brings DDO up to speed with sister MMO Lord of the Rings Online, which received a similar website upgrade a while back.
It should be noted that the sub does not unlock expansions: “Menace of the Underdark, Shadowfell Conspiracy, Mists of Ravenloft, Masterminds of Sharn, Fables of the Feywild, and Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh are expansions and are not included with VIP membership.”
Speaking of both expansions and races, the MMO is preparing the new cat-like Tabaxi for this spring’s Isle of Dread release.
Source: DDO. Thanks DDOCentral!
