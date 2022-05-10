New Black Desert interview touches on snowboarding, storylines, and future content

Wccftech.com has a new interview up with Pearl Abyss Head of Gaming Design Division Jesse Joo focused on Black Desert’s Eternal Winter update with just a few takeaways for MMO players, though it’s not for lack of trying, as the author clearly knew what to ask – but Joo was more than willing to dodge. Here are the highlights:

Story-wise, PA is focused on “revamping the older main questlines” and building out the Land of the Morning Calm, so there’s no clear answer on the continuation of the Mountain of Eternal Winter storyline.

Snowboarding wasn’t “presentable enough”; PA scrapped one version and “went back to the drawing board” on the content.

There’s no roadmap for ocean content.

PA says it has “some plans in mind for new guild content,” specifically “something new that guildmates can work together to tackle,” but nothing concrete.

More PvE group content is on the way. “There are still two zones, bosses, and the final boss Illezra left to be added to Black Desert’s co-op PvE content, Atoraxxion.”

PA is making “steady development process” on The Arena of Solare on the test server.

Class balancing continues, of course, but no details.

Grind zones, Calpheon Elvia Realm, are due for love.

PA says the “gap” between PC and console “has been significantly narrowed,” but it doesn’t sound like it’s making removing that gap a priority.