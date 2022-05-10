Camelot Unchained shows off hammers, discusses a siegecraft tree, and recounts EU server testing

Chris Neal
It’s newsletter time for Camelot Unchained! The MMORPG’s monthly newsletter is replete with a wide variety of updates and details on systems and assets moving through the production pipeline (however slowly that may be).

First off, the usual concept art gallery provides a look at the new one-handed hammer weapons currently being created, along with some cleanup work on a serpent statue, some 3-D Viking artifact props, and some black knight armor that’s actually black. The art portion further notes that continued “Melee 2.0” animation work pushes forward, with a nod to new dual-wielding animations.

Systems-side, the devs talk up a new siegecraft tree that’s currently in the planning stages, which promises to “add more diversity to the abilities, and allow for greater customization of how [players] want to lay siege.” The team is further mapping its first concept pass for harvesting nodes in the MMO’s early biomes.

Finally, there’s a section in the newsletter related to the recently opened Esclabor EU server, which states that the past weekend’s testing round saw EU player latency times of over a hundred milliseconds drop down to the teens. More testing is planned for the next few weekends before cycling Esclabor into the rest of the servers.

source: official newsletter
MMORPG veterans will know that Camelot Unchained, which was originally Kickstarted in 2013, has taken flak over the years thanks to delays, the founding of a second studio, the announcement of a second game using CU’s custom-built engine, and delayed refunds. The game entered its “beta one” phase back in 2018, with tests capable of putting 3000 humans and bots on the battlefield simultaneously. As of 2021, the studio says it is still paying refunds and is still working on both games, though it did not follow through on interviews with press.
