Camelot Unchained shows off hammers, discusses a siegecraft tree, and recounts EU server testing

It’s newsletter time for Camelot Unchained! The MMORPG’s monthly newsletter is replete with a wide variety of updates and details on systems and assets moving through the production pipeline (however slowly that may be).

First off, the usual concept art gallery provides a look at the new one-handed hammer weapons currently being created, along with some cleanup work on a serpent statue, some 3-D Viking artifact props, and some black knight armor that’s actually black. The art portion further notes that continued “Melee 2.0” animation work pushes forward, with a nod to new dual-wielding animations.



Systems-side, the devs talk up a new siegecraft tree that’s currently in the planning stages, which promises to “add more diversity to the abilities, and allow for greater customization of how [players] want to lay siege.” The team is further mapping its first concept pass for harvesting nodes in the MMO’s early biomes.

Finally, there’s a section in the newsletter related to the recently opened Esclabor EU server, which states that the past weekend’s testing round saw EU player latency times of over a hundred milliseconds drop down to the teens. More testing is planned for the next few weekends before cycling Esclabor into the rest of the servers.