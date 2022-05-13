The Division 2 trots out Season 9 with a new Countdown mode, more story

After over three years of live operation, The Division 2 is still delivering the goods for players: This week, Ubisoft pushed out Update 15: Hidden Alliance, which adds a chunk of new content to the cover shooter game.

The update kicks off Season 9, which involves a running storyline and various assorted targets, leagues, and global events. The patch also includes a new progression system called Expertise that can be leveled up to “improve the maximum performance of select weapons, gear sets, skill variants, and more.”

Additionally, Ubisoft introduced Countdown, an eight-player mode in which teams work together to beat the clock and extract agents from a new power plant map.

And fashionistas, heads up: “The Fairview Apparel Event will feature 27 new apparel items to gather, collect, and use to deck out your agent, starting on May 24th. This event is open to all Warlords of New York owners who have completed the New York campaign. Rewards and progress are automatically enabled at the start of the event.”