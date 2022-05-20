Dual Universe touts alien core units as the essential prize you didn’t know you needed

Dual Universe’s recent Athena update was touted as the space sandbox MMO’s biggest content drop yet, and considering its size, it’s entirely possible that some of its features went unnoticed by beta testers. One of these features is the alien core unit, a much-desired objective for anyone traveling into the void of space.

“Alien Core Units are a PvP-focused gameplay feature introduced into Dual Universe with Athena,” NovaQuark explained. “Players can claim, conquer, or trade for ownership of these cores and the ability to harvest their resources (new tier-5 materials and two types of tier-5 ore.)”

Get an overview of alien core units in the video below: